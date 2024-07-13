Duality Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

