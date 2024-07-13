25,032 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT opened at $98.43 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

