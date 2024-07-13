Veritaseum Price Tops $16.98 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $14,097.34 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.98 or 0.00029003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

