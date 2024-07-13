SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $656.67 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $656.67 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,561.08 or 1.00033329 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00068774 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64826104 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,022,952.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.