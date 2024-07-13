Mask Network (MASK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.32 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $217.72 million and approximately $22.32 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

