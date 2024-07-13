MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.54 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $19.54 million and approximately $243.08 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

