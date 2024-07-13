Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Tops $15.61 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $110,265.05 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,561.08 or 1.00033329 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00068774 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,485,639.53100954 with 16,227,379.70180365 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96070288 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $148,745.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

