Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 331,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 261,586 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.18.

SVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

