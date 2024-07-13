Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 406,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 781,880 shares.The stock last traded at $19.84 and had previously closed at $17.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.