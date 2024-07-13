Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 112,924 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $17.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

