Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Up 11%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) shares were up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 65,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 418,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Embecta Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Embecta by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Embecta by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 296,997 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Embecta by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

