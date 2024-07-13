Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 8.7% Higher

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 158,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,835,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $528.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 384.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.