10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Up 7.3%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 387,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,564,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 61,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

