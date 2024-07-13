CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 7.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.58. Approximately 389,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,606,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital International Investors grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,624 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,496,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

