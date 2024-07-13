Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

NEM stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

