ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CAO Dean A. Chin Sells 2,042 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after buying an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $17,645,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $13,730,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

