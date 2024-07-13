The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Position Trimmed by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.8 %

Andersons stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

