Leuthold Group LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Banco Santander by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

