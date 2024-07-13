InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 53.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

