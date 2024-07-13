Leuthold Group LLC Sells 4,153 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

