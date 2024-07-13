Leuthold Group LLC Sells 512 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

APA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

