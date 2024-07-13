Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Chord Energy by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.06 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

