Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 6,110 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,908,161.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $404,745.95.

On Monday, July 8th, Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $3,596,987.59.

On Friday, July 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76.

CRDO opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,908,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

