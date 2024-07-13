Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

GLBE stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. Global-E Online has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth about $57,816,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth about $25,071,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

