Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

