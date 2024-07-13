Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

