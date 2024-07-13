Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $3.86 Million in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 4.40% of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BITI opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

