Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

