Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Ndwm LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

