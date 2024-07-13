iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

