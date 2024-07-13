Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.35% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.