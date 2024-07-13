Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

