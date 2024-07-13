Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 865,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

