iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,034,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 819,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,897,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

USMV stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.