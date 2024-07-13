Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,491 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $112.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

