iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 299.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $62.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $62.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

