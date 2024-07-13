Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 72,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 77,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

