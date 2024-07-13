Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

