Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.