Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 119,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

