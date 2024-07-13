Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $8,421,976. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.74 and its 200-day moving average is $254.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

