Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,354 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $85.10.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.