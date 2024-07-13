Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after purchasing an additional 379,953 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,692,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 53,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 123,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

