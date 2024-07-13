Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $283.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

