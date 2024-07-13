Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 20,410 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,450,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.5 %

VRT opened at $89.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

