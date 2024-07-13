Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,526,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 104,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PULS opened at $49.61 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.