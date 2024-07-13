Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 7,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,769,000 after purchasing an additional 713,142 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $98.05 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.