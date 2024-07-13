Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of ADPT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on ADPT
Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.