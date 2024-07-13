Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

