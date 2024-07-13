Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VMC opened at $252.41 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.06 and a 200 day moving average of $251.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.