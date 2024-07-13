Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of GH opened at $31.07 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
